101.1 The Wiz
Listen Live
Cincy

Cincinnati: Roselawn Shooting Under Investigation

Cincinnati: Roselawn Shooting Under Investigation

Published on September 6, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE

A shooting that took place in Roselawn is under investigation.

Via Fox19

Officers responded to Summit Road near Stillwell Road at 1:56 a.m.

A man was shot in the foot and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to police.

No arrests were made and police did not say what led up to this.

Cincinnati: Roselawn Shooting Under Investigation  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz

Leave a Reply

Trending Now

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close