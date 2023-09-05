101.1 The Wiz
Listen Live
Cincy

Cincinnati: A Car Was Driving On The Sidewalk In Westwood

Cincinnati: A Car Was Driving On The Sidewalk In Westwood

Published on September 5, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE

This story made me say What The Fasho! A car was driving down the sidewalk on the Westside.

Via:Fox19

Kris and Tim Ebeling say their neighbor sent them video that shows the car driving on the sidewalk down Brookdale Drive around 4:20 a.m.

“They came between the house and the mailbox, hit the stump with their driver’s wheel,” the Ebelings explained. “The police think that’s what did the damage to our truck, and then they continued to drive.”

I’m not sure what this person was thinking!

 

Cincinnati: A Car Was Driving On The Sidewalk In Westwood  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz

Leave a Reply

Trending Now

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close