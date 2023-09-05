101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

This story made me say What The Fasho! A car was driving down the sidewalk on the Westside.

Via:Fox19

Kris and Tim Ebeling say their neighbor sent them video that shows the car driving on the sidewalk down Brookdale Drive around 4:20 a.m.

“They came between the house and the mailbox, hit the stump with their driver’s wheel,” the Ebelings explained. “The police think that’s what did the damage to our truck, and then they continued to drive.”

I’m not sure what this person was thinking!

Cincinnati: A Car Was Driving On The Sidewalk In Westwood was originally published on rnbcincy.com