Cincinnati: A Car Was Driving On The Sidewalk In Westwood

This story made me say What The Fasho! A car was driving down the sidewalk on the Westside.
Kris and Tim Ebeling say their neighbor sent them video that shows the car driving on the sidewalk down Brookdale Drive around 4:20 a.m.
“They came between the house and the mailbox, hit the stump with their driver’s wheel,” the Ebelings explained. “The police think that’s what did the damage to our truck, and then they continued to drive.”
