Ron DeSantis Silent After Nazis Proudly March The Streets of Central Florida

A group of racist Nazis marched through the streets of Central Florida over the weekend and Governor Ron DeSantis hasn’t said a word.

On Saturday, groups of white supremacists known as the Blood Tribe and Goyim Defense League, took to the streets of Orlando to promote their racist and hate-filled agenda to the people of Florida.

Blood Tribe promotes hardline white supremacist views and openly directs its vitriol at Jews, “‘non-whites’ and the LGBTQ+ community,” ADL writes on its website.

“The Goyim Defense League is a loose network of individuals connected by their virulent antisemitism” that peddles “antisemitic myths and conspiracy theories in hopes of turning Americans against Jewish people,” ADL also said.

The 15 or so self-proclaimed Nazis yelled racist and anti-gay slurs at ongoing traffic while continuously yelling “white power” to anyone in shouting distance.

A video from the march also shows the Nazi group confronting a Black man driving past in his truck. The video shows the Nazis calling the Black man the N-word. The Black man then asks the group, “Why y’all got those masks on?”

https://twitter.com/sandibachom/status/1698185118022611435

The so-called “Red Shirts March” came one week after a white supremacist deliberately targeted Black people in a racist mass shooting in Jacksonville and stood in stark contrast to the type of law enforcement treatment that has been routinely lent to nonviolent racial justice protests.

Governor Ron DeSantis has yet to make a statement condemning the hate-filled march, but activists have been quick to criticize and denounce leaders who haven’t condemned the march.

“We are deeply outraged by the two extremist demonstrations in the Orlando area,” ADL Florida wrote. “We call on public officials to stand up and clearly denounce this hateful activity. We cannot allow for hate and extremist beliefs to become normalized in our society.”

DeSantis isn’t new to downplaying the racism he fosters in the state of Florida.

When the NAACP released its travel advisory for Florida, saying the state “has become hostile to Black Americans,” Governor Ron DeSantis called it “a joke.” Three months later, a racist gunman killed three Black people at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, proving that the NAACP’s advisory was far from a laughing matter.

It’s worth noting that in July, DeSantis fired an aide who shared a pro-DeSantis video with Nazi imagery, but he has not denounced the Nazi groups who feel emboldened to promote racism and anti-gay ideology in the state of Florida.

Census data shows that Black people account for more than 23% of Orlando’s population and 17% of the state’s population.

The post Ron DeSantis Silent After Nazis Proudly March The Streets Of Central Florida appeared first on NewsOne.

Ron DeSantis Silent After Nazis Proudly March The Streets Of Central Florida was originally published on newsone.com