FC Cincinnati: Clinches MLS Cup Playoff Berth

Congrats to FC Cincinnati they have clinched an MLS playoff berth with a comeback win over Atlanta.

The victory was Cincinnati’s first inside the arena, and its first on an artificial playing surface since its fourth-ever MLS match in March 2019.

The win pushed FC Cincinnati to 17-3-6 (57 points) in Major League Soccer, where it swelled its lead in the race for the Supporters Shield.

FC Cincinnati also clinched an MLS Cup playoff berth with the victory. Eight matches still remain in the regular season.

