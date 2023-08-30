101.1 The Wiz
Hip Hop History Month

What’s the Highest Grossing Hip Hop Film?

Published on August 30, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Straight Outta Compton

Source: Used with permission. / Universal

 

 

While we celebrating 50 Years of Hip Hop. Lets not forget some of the iconic Hip Hop Films. What movies come to mine when you think back over the years.

What’s your Top 5? Did your movie make the Top 5?

Check out the Top 5 Highest Grossing Hip Hop Films via IG @boardroom

What’s the Highest Grossing Hip Hop Film?  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz

Leave a Reply

Trending Now
Close