Cincinnati: Pastor Shuttlesworth Impromptu Speech 60 Years Ago!

This week we celebrate the 60th Anniversary of the Martin Luther King I have a dream speech.

Via Fox19

But there was much going on that day besides King’s speech.

Also a part of that historic demonstration was a Cincinnati pastor, the Rev. Fred Shuttlesworth, who gave an impromptu speech before King took the stage.

From Birmingham to Cincinnati, Shuttlesworth was a civil rights leader

Shuttlesworth had been a leader of the civil rights movement in Birmingham, Alabama, in the 1950s. He co-founded the Southern Christian Leadership Conference in 1957 alongside King and Ralph Abernathy. He assisted the Freedom Riders bus trips through the South to protest the “whites only” segregation laws of the Jim Crow era.

His life was threatened. His family home was bombed. He was beaten by a mob of Ku Klux Klan members. Police broke up his demonstrations using dogs and fire hoses. He was arrested and jailed.

