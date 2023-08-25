Celebrate National Whiskey Sour Day 2023 With These Cocktail Ideas

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

The Whiskey Sour is a classic cocktail with a curious history that dates back to the 1800s and perhaps even earlier, standing the test of time as a refreshing summertime sipper. For National Whiskey Sour Day, we’ve got a few cocktails to share with our readers that will help aid your quest to celebrate the day.

National Whiskey Sour Day, much like many of these niche holidays, has origins that are hard to pin down. Further, the history of the Whiskey Sour itself has roots that stretch back to at least 1862 after a recipe for a sour cocktail appeared in Jerry Thomas’ book, Bar-Tenders Guide. Other accounts say that the Whiskey Sour first appeared in the Waukesha Plain Dealer, a newspaper in Wisconsin, back in 1870.

The concept of the sour is a simple one. Using a base spirit, typically whiskey, citrus juice, most often lemon, and sugar, sours are refreshing and bright cocktails that come in a variety of interpretations.

Below, we’ll list some whiskey sour cocktails, some of which add new twists and turns for the drink, for National Whiskey Sour Day. Perhaps you’ll find a new favorite among them.

All cocktails listed are in alphabetical order.

Blackberry Whisky Sour

Ingredients:

2 oz Crown Royal Fine De Luxe

1 oz Blackberry Brandy

1 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

Blackberries

Lemon wedges

“This shaken cocktail uses Crown Royal, a blended Canadian whisky that has been sold in the United States for just under six decades despite being around since 1939. Using blackberries as its garnish, this version of the whiskey sour also includes blackberry brandy. That’s a nice touch.” – D.L.

Bourbon Sour

Ingredients:

2 Parts Jim Beam® Bourbon

1 Part Lemon Juice

0.5 Parts Lemon-Lime Soda

0.50 Teaspoon Sugar

Preparation:

Mix Jim Beam® with Lemon Juice, Sugar, and Ice In Shaker. Shake Vigorously and strain into Whiskey Sour glass. Garnish With Lemon Wedge and cherry.

“Jim Beam is as reliable as it gets when it comes to Kentucky straight bourbon. The base gets a boost of the usual lemon juice but with the added fizz of lemon-lime soda.” – D.L.

First Light Sour

Ingredients:

1.5 oz First Light Coffee Whiskey

1 oz Lemon Juice

0.5 oz Lime Juice

0.5 oz Simple Syrup

1.5 T Aquafaba

Directions:

Shake vigorously and pour on the rocks.

“We haven’t tried out First Light but certainly can’t wait to check it out for ourselves.” – D.L.

Monkey Jam Sour (Created by Anna Mains, US Ambassador for Monkey Shoulder Whisky)

Ingredients:

2 parts Monkey Shoulder

3/4 parts Lemon juice

1/4 part Simple syrup

2 tsp Jam or marmalade

1 Dash orange bitters

Method:

Add all ingredients to a shaker. Add fresh ice and shake. Strain into an ice-filled glass. Top with soda water.

“Monkey Shoulder is the king of the blended malt scotch whiskies, setting a standard for the category that has grown over the years. Using jam in its ingredients, the Monkey Jam Sour should definitely be on your radar in your next at-home cocktail sojourn.” – D.L.

New York Sour

Ingredients:

2 Parts Hudson Four Part Harmony

1 Part Lemon Juice, Freshly Squeezed

¾ Part Simple Syrup

1 Egg White

½ Part Red Wine

Method:

Add all ingredients except red wine to cocktail shaker without ice.

Shake hard to emulsify the egg white. Add ice and shake hard and strain into a rocks glass with ice. Using a bar spoon gently pour a red wine float over the back of the spoon layering the wine over top of the cocktail.

“Hudson Whiskey, a brand out of New York, didn’t invent the New York Sour but using the brand’s Four Part Harmony expression is a solid choice. If you’re really feeling bold, replace your dry red wine with a port wine.” – D.L.

Tully Whiskey Sour (Created by Kevin Pigott, Global Ambassador for Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey)

Ingredients:

2 parts Tullamore D.E.W. Original

3⁄4 part fresh lemon juice

3⁄4 part simple syrup (1:1)

1 dash Angostura bitters

1 egg white

Method:

Add all ingredients to a shaker without any ice. Dry shake hard. Add ice and shake hard again. Strain drink over ice into a rocks glass. Garnish with a lemon wedge.

“Using the award-winning Tullamore D.E.W. as its base, the Tully Whiskey Sour doesn’t reinvent the cocktail and that’s okay. While I usually omit egg white, even though I know it can help the drink, the fruity and peppery Tully will make a fine cocktail by all metrics.” – D.L.

Photo: Brent Hofacker / 500px / Getty

