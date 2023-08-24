FC Cincinnati came up a little short yesterday.
They lost to Miami.
Via Fox19
fter surrendering a two-goal lead, FC Cincinnati found themselves down 3-2 late in extra time.
With seven minutes left, the blue and orange pulled even to tie the game at three a piece.
With no other goals scored in extra time, the two sides went to penalty kicks.
the game was so good Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins and Jamar Chase and Sam Hubbard from the Bengals were all at the game!
Cincinnati: Miami Beats FC Cincinnati was originally published on rnbcincy.com
