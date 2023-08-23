Cincinnati Reds player Elly De La Cruz continues to make history.
via Fox19
De La Cruz became the fastest player in MLB history to reach 10 home runs and 20 stolen bases.
He accomplished the milestone in 64 games.
Seven-time MVP Barry Bonds held the record previously. Bonds reached 10 home runs and 20 stolen bases in 65 games.
Congrats young man keep doing your thing!
- Have you watched him him action?
- What have you done to make history?
Cincinnati: Reds Elly De La Cruz Make History was originally published on rnbcincy.com
