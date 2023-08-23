Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Is #VacationGoals In New Instagram Post

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Gabrielle Union’s recent family vacation photo album is one of the realest we’ve seen in a long time. Featured on Instagram, the carousel of pictures with husband Dwayne Wade and four-year-old daughter Kaavia reminds us of our own families, kicking it, making memories, and getting away from our parents when they get on her nerves.

Princess Kaavia is the cutest example of that.

Captioning the post “Ride the wave #WadeWorldTour2023,” the Bring It On icon posted a carousel of flicks from a recent vacation on August 20. In addition to Gabrielle looking stunning in everyone, the photos showed the family enjoying the end of summer.

The first and second slides featured Gabby and her husbae, who she affectionately called “D” in the social video, sailing on a boat. The newly inducted Hall of Famer rocked tiger-striped swim bottoms while Gabby was natural and sexy in a red bikini with a sun-kissed face.

The couple flaunted their fit bodies in two additional slides of the family album. Dwayne rocked canary yellow trunks while pictured in the water, and Gabby donned a second two-piece bathing suit. Continuing to prove how 50-year-olds are winning, she is body goals in a lavender and peach set.

As fabulous as these photos are, none are as cute as the third slide in the carousel. It features Kaavia Wade away from her parents with a Coca-Cola cup, throwing up the peace sign.

Sitting pretty, unbothered, and living her best life, Kaavia’s pose represents the #vacationgoals we all want to be.

But we’re not surprised; Kaavia’s expressions have been the moment since birth. Gabby and Dwayne Wade have often recognized and poked fun at their daughter’s vibrant personality and memes created from her looks.

In a PEOPLE interview, Dwayne discussed the empowerment he and Gabrielle give their children. “If we allow our kids to be their true selves, we don’t have to worry about them conforming with anything or anyone. Why wouldn’t we push our kids to be their authentic selves?”

See Gabrielle’s post below.

And to “get your life,” check out Kaavia’s account.

