Cincinnati: Bengals Joe Mixon Not Guilty

The Judge has announced the verdict in the Joe Mixon case.

He his has been found not guilty.

Now he can focus on the season, without any distractions.

The Bengals released a statement:

“Since he joined the organization in 2017, Joe Mixon has been a valuable part of the Cincinnati Bengals. Joe has been a top-level running back with multiple 1000-yard rushing seasons, and he has been an even better teammate enjoying real popularity among his peers. During the past seven years, Joe has been active with the community, and his constant smile and energy have made him a favorite among thousands of fans.

“The organization is pleased that this matter is now behind everyone, and we look forward to an exciting season with Joe being an important part of the football team.”

