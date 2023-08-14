513 HEAT: Weekly Picks Playlist

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Check out DJ EZ & Kya Kelly’s Weekly 513 HEAT Picks Playlist!

This week features Spiffy Spauld, OJ Nineteen, $weeten, Speed Walton, and our “Artist of the Week” DB3Three. Stream the tracks below:

Submit your clean, original, MP3 tracks to 513heat@gmail.com.

Tune into 513 HEAT every Sunday at 9pm!