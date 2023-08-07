Cincinnati: Reds Lose To The Nationals

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like the Reds lose to the Nationals this past weekend.

It’s the team’s sixth consecutive loss and drops the Reds into a second place tie with the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central.

Via Fox19

Making his Major League debut, Reds starting pitcher Lyon Richardson surrendered home runs on his first two pitches and the Nationals jumped the Reds with a four-run first inning. TJ Friedl hit his 10th home run of the season, but the Nationals led from the game’s first pitch to the final pitch.

