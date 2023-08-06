Listen Live
513 HEAT: Weekly Picks Playlist

Published on August 6, 2023

the 513 Heat contest

Source: ione / iOne

Check out DJ EZ & Kya Kelly’s Weekly 513 HEAT Picks Playlist!

This week features Deuces II, OJ Nineteen, Mac Da Don, Jus Clay, and our “Artist of the Week” StrapsTheUno. Stream the tracks below:

Submit your clean, original, MP3 tracks to 513heat@gmail.com.

Tune into 513 HEAT every Sunday at 9pm!

