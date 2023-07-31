AFAF: I Gifted My “Work Husband” $5K Without Telling My Real Hubby!

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Today’s Asking For A Friend comes from a woman who fears she crossed the line with her “work husband” when she let him borrow a BIG bag! Now she needs advice from the Hustlers’.

Chardae called in to The Morning Hustle to get some advice regarding her work/life drama. She told Kyle and Lore’l that her work relationship with her colleague, that she swears has never moved pass a “flirtationship” has suddenly become an issue in her household when Jerry found himself in a financial bind. Now Chardae claims her husband knew about their friendship and flirty banter at work and didn’t seem to mind but its her new secret that she’s afraid of.

Chardae, without a second thought, lent him Jerry $5000 to help him through tough times. However, as days turned into weeks, she realized her decision was now burdened with guilt, as she concealed the loan from her husband and to make matters worse, Jerry seems the loan was a act of love and is now acting totally different. Chardae says Jerrys’s text messages to her have become inappropriate and of a sexual nature. She wants to tell her husband but is afraid the news of her loaning a man $5000 will cause even more problems between the three of them. listen to the call below and let us know what you think she should do!

