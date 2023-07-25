HHW Gaming: LeBron James Teams Up With PlayStation For Limited-Edition PS5 Accessories

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Beyond being the world’s greatest professional hooper, philanthropist, entertainment mogul, and tequila pusher, LeBron James is also a gamer. Today, Sony announced that King James is down with team PlayStation with a limited drop that all gamers/Bron fans should want.

PlayStation unveiled its limited-edition line of LeBron James-inspired PS5 accessories, making him the first-ever collaborator to design PlayStation products.

If you still haven’t remixed your PS5 console with the already available line of official PS5 face plates, here’s your chance to do so, this time with console covers not many will have.

Also, you can get your hands on a custom DualSense wireless controller featuring some of King James’ favorite quotes and different takes on his signature crown.

The news of these accessories comes after it was announced that James would be a part of its new PlayStation Playmakers program, which Eric Lempel, SVP Head of Global Marketing Sony Interactive Entertainment, describes as “a group of passionate PlayStation fans who also happen to be some of the most exciting creators, athletes, actors, artists, gamers and entertainers in pop culture today.”

James had this to say about his collaboration.

“It’s still crazy to think a kid from Akron who grew up playing games is getting to create something like this. Designing a console cover and controller with PlayStation that gives a nod to my I Promise students and where we come from is a pretty cool thing. I hope it’s something that continues to inspire everyone who touches it and that they have a little fun finding meaning in every detail.”

Bron’s Love For Gaming & PlayStation Runs Deep

In an interview with HypeBeast, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar spoke on his love for gaming going as far back as 2002, revealing that he and his friends loved playing SEGA’s Shinobi game and this his friends “were an ultra-competitive group, even back then, so we were always going at it on PlayStation 2.”

21 years later, LeBron James has lived up to the hype that was put on him, winning several NBA championships and smashing records left, plus his many endeavors off the court. So when does Bron have time to pick up the sticks to get in some gaming? On his rare off days, of course.

“If I happen to have a day off and I’m not training, I like to wake up early in the morning, before anyone else in the house is up, and play video games,” James told the website.

But the man whose resume continues to grow can now add another accomplishment to that still-growing list, and that’s becoming the first person outside of the company or PlayStation Playmaker to partner with PlayStation on custom PlayStation accessories which he describes as being “super surreal.”

“It feels like it wasn’t that long ago I was just a kid, unboxing my very first PlayStation and being so excited to grab that controller and set everything up,”James said. “To sit here today and have my own [PlayStation collaboration] is something I could have never imagined, but I don’t take it for granted.”

James’ Partnership With PlayStation Is No Surprise

LBJ’s partnership with PlayStation was already hinted at when he and his protege/son, Bronny, appeared in a hilarious ad for the exceptional God of War: Ragnarok featuring Ben Stiller as Kratos cosplaying therapist talking with other celebrity dads like John Travolta who obsess over the video game character.

When Will The LeBron James x PS5 Accessories Be Available?

The accessories will be available for preorder via Sony’s direct.playstation.com. The controller will cost $79.99, while the plates will cost $64.99.

This news continues to confirm our initial thoughts about the customizability of the PS5 and what Sony was planning with its next-gen console.

Xbox has been dropping custom Xbox Series S|X consoles, including one centered around James’ Space Jam: A New Legacy that our own Bernard “Beanz” Smalls was able to get his hands on.

We are looking forward to seeing other future collaborations coming from PlayStation.

—

Photo: PlayStation / LeBron James

*Update to story includes quotes from his HypeBeast interview about the collaboration and unveiling video.*

HHW Gaming: LeBron James Teams Up With PlayStation For Limited-Edition PS5 Accessories was originally published on hiphopwired.com