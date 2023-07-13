Should She Stop Dating Her Son’s Coach To Keep The Peace?

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Today’s Asking For A Friend comes from Kayla who called in after finding herself in a quite messy situation.

Kayla says although her son is only a sophomore in high school, he’s nearly a basketball prodigy! She sparked a connection with her basketball coach from taking him to practice all the time and now the two are dating. Although Kayla has yet to break the news to her son, somehow his dad has gotten wind of the new relationship and he’s not happy about it! Now he’s threatening to stop payment and wants Kayla or her new man to begin footing the bill for all of their son’s sporting activities.

Listen to the full call below and tell us if Kayla should call it quits or stand her ground!

