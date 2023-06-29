Listen Live
World

Justice For Nahel: Tragic Shooting Of Black Teen In France Renews Demands For Police Accountability

These moving photos serve as a visual representation of the community's outcry.

Published on June 29, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
A protester hold banner during the protest in tribute to 17-year-old Nahe

Source: Ibrahim Ezzat/Anadolu Agency / Getty

An unfortunate incident unfolded in France this week. According to the Associated Press, a police officer fatally shot and took the life of a 17-year-old Black delivery driver on Tuesday in a Paris suburb. The devastating turn of events has not only triggered profound outrage but also sparked urgent calls for justice. Residents have taken to the streets to express their collective anger.

According to the lawyers representing the victim’s family, the police officer responsible for this tragic act has been detained on suspicion of manslaughter. The fatal shooting occurred during a routine traffic check, leaving the community stunned.

Identified as Nahel M., the young delivery driver tragically died after sustaining a gunshot wound at the scene. While one passenger in the vehicle was briefly apprehended and subsequently released, authorities were actively searching for another passenger who managed to flee the scene.

According to his grandmother, who spoke to a French journalist, the young victim had aspired to become a mechanic, a dream that now remains unfulfilled. Describing him as a kind and nice young man, she shared fond memories of him, reflecting the profound loss felt by his loved ones.

The shocking nature of this incident, combined with the rarity of such deadly use of force by law enforcement in France, has drawn national attention to the systemic issues plaguing the country’s marginalized communities.

The community is demanding justice and an end to the unchecked violence against them and other marginalized areas.https://twitter.com/redstreamnet/status/1674393222469099522?s=20

In the midst of these tumultuous events, below is a gallery of photos capturing the atmosphere in Paris during and after the protests, serving as a visual representation of the community’s outcry and determination for justice.

People gather to protest commemorate 17-year-old Nahel, who was shot in the chest by police in Nanterre

Hundreds of people gather to protest and commemorate 17-year-old Nahel, who was shot in the chest by police in Nanterre on June 29, 2023, in Paris, France. | Source: Firas Abdullah/Anadolu Agency / Getty

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne (C-L) and French Junior Minister for Cities and Housing Olivier Klein

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne (L) and French Junior Minister for Cities and Housing Olivier Klein (C-R) speak to the press in front of the burnt facade of the Hotel du ville in Garges-les-Gonesse, north of Paris on June 29, 2023. | Source: STEFANO RELLANDINI / Getty

burnt Hotel du ville in Garges-les-Gonesse, north of Paris

Forensics police examine the front of the burnt Hotel du ville in Garges-les-Gonesse, north of Paris on June 29, 2023. | Source: STEFANO RELLANDINI / Getty

Damaged analysis laboratory in Rouen, Chatelet neighbourhood,

Damage analysis laboratory in Rouen, Chatelet neighborhood, northwestern France, on June 29, 2023. | Source: LOU BENOIST / Getty

Protestors set garbage containers in Paris

Protestors set garbage containers on fire to protest the death of 17-year-old Nahel, in Paris, France on June 29, 2023. | Source: Protestors set garbage containers / Getty

Fireworks explode as firefighters stand by during protests in Nanterre, west of Paris

Fireworks explode as firefighters stand by during protests in Nanterre, west of Paris, on June 28, 2023. | Source: Zakaria ABDELKAFI / Getty

Riot police stand near a burning vehicle

Riot police stand near a burning vehicle during protests in Nanterre, west of Paris, on June 28, 2023. | Source: Zakaria ABDELKAFI / Getty

A firefighter looks on as vehicles burn

A firefighter looks on as vehicles burn following riots in Nanterre, west of Paris, on June 28, 2023. | Source: Zakaria Abedlkafi / Getty

The French government has stated that it will deploy 40,000 police officers. Adopting a zero-tolerance approach in neighborhoods where individuals have torched buildings and vehicles. As investigations continue, it is crucial that a thorough examination of the circumstances takes place and the responsible officers are held accountable.SEE ALSO:

Everything We Know About Black Man Fatally Shot By Police In France

Suspect In Paris Cop Murder Killed By Police, Hostages Freed

The post Justice For Nahel: Tragic Shooting Of Black Teen In France Renews Demands For Police Accountability appeared first on NewsOne.

Justice For Nahel: Tragic Shooting Of Black Teen In France Renews Demands For Police Accountability  was originally published on newsone.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz

Leave a Reply

Trending Now

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close