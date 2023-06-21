Men’s Health: A Comprehensive Discussion on the Black Health 365 Podcast

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

This special episode of Black Health 365 is dedicated to celebrating Men’s Health Awareness Month in June. In this insightful episode, Britt is accompanied by his friends and on-air personalities, Rock-T (The Rickey Smiley Morning Show and I Hate the Homies podcast), QuickSilva (The QuickSilva Show with Dominique the Diva), and King Tutt (99.3/105.7 Kiss FM). Together, they share valuable insights about the importance of Black men scheduling regular visits with their doctors and maintaining healthy lifestyles. The group hopes to increase awareness of preventable health problems, encourage early detection and treatment of illnesses, and enhance the overall well-being of men and boys in our community.

Rock-T is a sports editor on the nationally syndicated Rickey Smiley Morning Radio Show, famous for his playful antics and “Jokes of the Day.” Rocky began his career as a pro baseball player with the New York Mets. After 4 years in Professional Baseball, he transitioned to Dallas radio, where he contributed #1 On-Air Ratings on K104fm & 97.9 The Beat. Now you can see Rock-T Daily on the #1 Ranked TV Show “DISH NATION” on FOX TV. He is the Founder of The Rock-T Youth Foundation, which Powers STOMP WARS, The Nation’s #1 Rated Youth Step Competition & Teen Summit. His Annual HOOPS FOR HOPE Youth Basketball Tournament draws over 150 teams from all over the country. Rock-T is the Ambassador of Success for Teens- S.W.A.G. youth program, M.O.B. (Mothers Opposing Bullying & KP Scholars, making a phenomenal impact in school districts across the country. Rock-T Lives by the motto: “NO EXCUSES! GET IT DONE”!

QuickSilva, also known as “The Party Kingpin,” discovered his passion for deejaying at the tender age of 10 when he received his first set of turntables. He has been a radio personality for more than two decades and has held various dayparts. Source Magazine has ranked him among the top ten most influential Radio DJs for three consecutive years. QuickSilva’s Quick Mix and Vitamin of the Day are listener favorites. He brings his signature party vibe to the show and a touch of inspiration. QuickSilva is an award-winning DJ, entrepreneur, and motivational speaker. He is committed to giving back to his community through his foundation, “The Silva Lining,” which supports children who have lost their parents at a young age.

DJ King Tutt hails from the Bronx, New York, but grew up in Virginia. He is a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force and an alumnus of Virginia State University. With a 15-year career in radio and experience hosting shows alongside some of the biggest names in Hip Hop and R&B, including as a former syndicated mixer with “The Doug Banks Radio Show” and “The Touch,” he undoubtedly gets it in.

