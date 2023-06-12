Family Identifies Human Remains Found in in Rubble of I-95 Collapse

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Officials recovered human remains from the rubbage left of the I-95 collapse that happened over the weekend.

The Philadelphia County Medical Examiner and coroner are worked on identifying the remains and Family members identified a truck driver whose live was lost in the trucking accident.

The man, identified by family as Nathaniel Moody, was exiting I-95 onto Cottman Avenue on Sunday around 6 a.m. According to CNN.com, The truck was carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline, when he lost control of the vehicle while navigating a turn at the end of the exit, according to investigators.

The truck “landed on its side,” and the crash into the wall ignited the fire, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Secretary Mike Carroll told the media.

“My cousin is a hardworking man. Family man. Good husband and father to his wife and daughter,” Alex Moody, Moody’s cousin, told NBC10. “We’ve always been cool and tight. He’s very mild mannered. Calm guy. Really calm person. He gets along with everybody.”

According to NBC10, the trucking company Nathaniel Moody worked for was sought after for remarks but they declined to comment.

