Storm Reid Stunned In Prada At The Cannes Film Festival

Storm Reid was a sight to see at the Cannes Film Festival in this stunning Prada gown.

Published on May 19, 2023

Chopard Trophy Arrivals - The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival

Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty

Storm Reid stepped out recently in a super cute Prada look that gave us major fashion envy!

The stunning actress served face and style in the red Prada gown while spending time at the Cannes Film Festival and was all smiles in her effortless slay. The red strapless shoulder dress featured a green pattern and sparkles throughout that looked absolutely stunning on her.

She paired the look with minimal jewelry, only wearing dainty earrings and a few rings and rocked black sandals to add to the sophisticated slay.

She wore her hair in sleek style that was pulled back off of her face to add a bit of flair to the trendy look. As for her makeup, she rocked a soft glam look equipped with baby pink lipstick to match her stunning ensemble.

Chopard Trophy Arrivals - The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival

Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty

The beauty also shared a few photos from her night at the event on her Instagram page, sharing an IG carousel along with the caption, “diamonds are a girl’s best friend 💎 @chopard & @prada had me feeling like a princess”

Check out the post below.

“if pretty was a person 😍,” one of the starlet’s followers commented underneath the stunning photo set while another wrote, “Lovvvvve this look! 💓💓” and “looking like royalty 👑” to share their stamps of approval.

What do you think about Storm’s recent pink look? Did she nail it?

Storm Reid Stunned In Prada At The Cannes Film Festival  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

