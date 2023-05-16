Stars, filmmakers and special guests came together on the red carpet in Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre to celebrate the premiere of 20th Century Studios’ all-new comedy “White Men Can’t Jump.”

The modern remix of the 1992 film begins streaming on May 19, 2023, exclusively on Hulu in the U.S.

“White Men Can’t Jump” celebrates the streetball hustling culture of Los Angeles. Sinqua Walls stars as Kamal, once a promising player who derailed his future in the sport, and multi-platinum rap superstar Jack Harlow makes his movie debut as Jeremy, a former star of the game whose injuries stalled his own career. Juggling tenuous relationships, financial pressures and serious internal struggles, the two ballers—opposites who are seemingly miles apart—find they might have more in common than they imagined possible.

Directed by Calmatic, the movie also stars Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier, Vince Staples, Myles Bullock and Lance Reddick.

The film is written by Kenya Barris and Doug Hall. “White Men Can’t Jump” is produced by Kenya Barris and Paul Hall; it’s executive produced by Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil, Noah Weinstein, Calmatic, Doug Hall, E. Brian Dobbins and James Powers.

Cast, Crew and Celebs Hit The Red Carpet For ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Premiere was originally published on theboxhouston.com