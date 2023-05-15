Halle Bailey Stuns In A Mermaid-Style Michael Fausto Gown On ‘American Idol’s’ Disney Night

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

The countdown to Halle Bailey’s The Little Mermaid is on, which means the actress is on an eventful press tour. Bailey has been serving stylish and elegant Mermaid-inspired looks from magazine covers to movie premieres.

During American Idol’s Disney Night, our beloved Ariel graced the stage to sing Part of Your World in a blue custom Michael Fausto gown that perfectly matched the set.

The custom-made Aphrodite gown was designed based on the scene in The Little Mermaid where Ariel sings Part of Your World against the rocks in the water. The ocean-blue gown had a gorgeous silhouette that perfectly fit the American Idol set, which Fausto worked on with Disney’s creative team.

The designer posted the flawless look to his Instagram page, and the gown looked impeccable.

“So honored to create Ariel’s princess gown for this magical moment with @hallebailey & @disneystudios

Collaborating with @nickyygood and the creative teams at Disney was an incredible experience, and I’m so thankful to @upnextdesigner and @lindseymedia for helping to facilitate this connection ,” he wrote.

May 26th is right around the corner, so we’ll get to experience Ariel in all of her glory. Until then, we’ll soak up Bailey’s beautiful mermaid-inspired gowns on her press tour.

