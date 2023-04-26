The Thing About Food in Our Communities | Episode 31 of the Black Health 365

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

In this thought-provoking and illuminating episode of Black Health 365, Britt and Jackie explore food insecurity and body image. The duo welcomes clinical dietitian Jessica Wilson as they candidly discuss eating disorders, food deserts, and public health information that have historically and intentionally affected black communities.

Jessica Wilson is a clinical dietitian, consultant, and author. Jessica’s work has been featured on public radio shows and in print media, including the New York Times, Bustle, and Cronkite News. She is the co-creator of the Amplify Melanated Voices challenge that went viral in 2020.

Let’s face it: Black Americans are at a higher risk of losing their lives to illnesses and diseases that can be cured or prevented. This is a result of healthcare disparities, mistrust, lack of information and accessibility. As the largest Black-owned multimedia company, it is our mission to be champions of change by providing personalized healthcare information and resources throughout the year. Body and mental wellness will be discussed during each episode of this podcast in hopes of creating a community of like-minded people of color who are empowered to make better daily choices for a healthier life. Hosted by Media Personality Fitness Coach, Jackie Paige, and Wellness coach, Britt Daniels.

