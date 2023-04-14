Singer songwriter, record producer, and former record executive the legend Smokey Robinson gives the Backstory of his legendary career from founding The Miracles and the beginnings of Motown with Berry Gordy.
Legendary radio host Colby “Colb” Tyner takes us back to where it all started with the biggest names in the music business and the world in his new podcast, BackStory with Colby Colb. Each episode is a narrative journey and in-depth conversation with the men and women that shaped hip hop. Colby is an accomplished on-air talent best known for his compelling interviews with Jay-Z, Will Smith, Quincy Jones, President Obama, LL Cool J, and more. Subscribe on iTunes or wherever you stream podcasts.
Smokey Robinson Joins ‘BackStory With Colby Colb’ Podcast was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
