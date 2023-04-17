Birthday Bash 2023 is less than a month away and you’re invited to attend for free 99 in the Posted On The Corner “Crash The Bash” contest. There are two ways to enter to win!
Want More Birthday Bash? Click Here
Listen daily at 8 PM EST/7 PM CST to get the keyword to text 71007 or fill out the form below for a chance to win a trip for you and a friend to hang out at Birthday Bash 25 in Atlanta.
CRA$H The BA$H To Birthday Bash Flyaway Contest was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
