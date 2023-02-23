Who’s Cappin’: The NBA & Former Utah Jazz HOF Karl Malone [WATCH]

As much love as the NBA All-Star weekend received last weekend, there was an issue that Twitter called the NBA out for, and that’s exactly why Lore’l is giving Who’s Cappin’ to the league and former Utah Jazz player Karl Malone.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In case you missed it, Malone was named a judge of the Dunk Contest for the upcoming event in Salt Lake City, Utah, the home state where he played for 18 years.

Lore’l gives Who’s Cappin to the NBA and Karl Malone after their decision to include him during All-Star weekend drew outrage because of Malone’s dark past in the 1980s.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

As detailed by Cassiuslife.com:

The event “immediately drew outrage because of Malone’s dark past in the 1980s; the Hall of Famer impregnated a 13-year-old girl named Gloria Bell when he was a 20-year-old sophomore at Louisiana Tech. While Malone was a 20-year-old student and basketball star at Louisiana Tech University, he impregnated 13-year-old Gloria Bell. She gave birth to a son, Demetress Bell, a future NFL Lineman. Bell’s family could have pressed statutory rape charges but they didn’t because, according to Gloria, Malone was ’a neighborhood kid,’” writes the Daily Beast. A blood test confirmed that he did father the child, but Malone largely ignored the child, named Demetress, and didn’t meet him until he graduated high school. The two lost touch, but as of 2018 had a close enough relationship to where they spoke daily.