John Meyers, the Eastlake City Council President in Ohio, has been arrested for human trafficking.
According to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Meyers is one of six people – ages ranging from 20 to 47 – to be charged with solicitation in Lake County. The other five people are Ronald Bevier, 30, Alvin Bridges, 47, Andrew Champa, 40, Garrett Kellogg, 20, Salvatore Longo, 44.
It’s a cold, crazy world out there.
From NBC 4…
“If even one victim of human trafficking can be identified and helped, then the operation is a success and worth the effort,” said Chief Deputy Robert Izzo of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. “We will continue to work to help identify those who are taking advantage of these victims and bring them to justice.”
To see the entire report from NBC 4, [click here].
Ohio City Council President, Five Others, Arrested For Human Trafficking was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
