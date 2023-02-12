101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Billboard crowned R&B superstar SZA “Woman Of the Year” for 2023.

In 2022 and 2023, Sza continuously racked up accolades and broke Billboard records, and now Billboard is rewarding her for her accomplishments. On Friday, February 10th, the magazine announced that they are naming the singer “Woman Of The Year”. The ceremony for the prestigious honor will take place next month.

Billboard editorial director, Hannah Karp explained the choice in a statement. “Since she burst onto the scene in 2017, SZA has defied genres and continually released raw, powerful songs which have landed her music on the Billboard charts”, she explained. She also stated that “The release of her latest album, SOS has solidified her as a distinct force in contemporary R&B, and catapulted her into superstardom.”

The ceremony takes place on March 1st at the Youtube Theatre in Inglewood, CA. Abbott Elementary‘s Quinta Brunson will handle hosting duties.

Also at this year’s ceremony, Becky G will be honored with the Impact Award presented by American Express. Bubbling talent Doechii will be presented with the Rising Star Award presented by Honda. Also, Billboard will honor Ivy Queen with the Icon Award, Kim Petras with the Chartbreaker Award, and Latto with the Powerhouse Award.

Learn more about SZA’s “Woman Of The Year” honor here.

Sza Is Crowned “Woman Of The Year” By Billboard was originally published on hiphopnc.com