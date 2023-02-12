101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

2Pac’s estate will reportedly release music from the late legend this year.

Music fans might just be receiving never-before heard music from legendary rap icon Tupac Shakur, courtesy of the late rapper’s estate.

The surprising news comes from a Pac fan page, who detailed the rumored release. “SO WORD ON THE STREETS IS THAT UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP WILL BE DROPPING A NEW 2PAC GREATEST HITS,” they wrote. “The album will consist of previously released recordings from the ‘2Pacalypse Now’ period to Pac’s ‘Thug Life’ period with 4 previously unreleased Pre-Death Row tracks. S/O to @2pac_forum_com for the info.”

New Music From 2Pac in 2023? was originally published on hiphopnc.com