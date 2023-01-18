Watch: Babyface Ray Tells The Story Behind Getting Arrested After His BMW Stalled In Detroit

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Babyface Ray is blowing up all over the country but that didn’t stop him from catching heat from local law enforcement in his hometown of Detroit, Michigan.

The rapper made headlines during the final days of 2022 after a traffic stop led to him being arrested due to outstanding warrants. According to the police report, cops responded to a brand new BMW that was blocking traffic and upon investigation ended up arresting Ray after running his ID.

Police claim the rapper had a suspended license, improper possession of a weapon and other outstanding misdemeanors. Babyface Ray tapped in with The Morning Hustle’s Headkrack and Lore’l to clear the air and explain what really happened. Luckily, he was quickly released after booking only spending a few hours in holding. Watch the clip below and stay tuned for our full interview with BFR dropping this Friday at 10AM EST.

