The Three Black Women Who Brought Netflix’s ‘End of the Road’ To Life

Meet the three Black women who brought Netflix’s End of the Road film to life. We attended a special preview of the film, starring Queen Latifah and Christopher “Ludacris” Bridges, last week. The screening brought out Hollywood’s best and the masterminds behind the chilling movie.

In this high-octane action thriller, a cross-country road trip becomes a highway to hell for Brenda (Latifah) and her family. Alone in the New Mexico desert, they have to fight for their lives when they become the targets of a mysterious killer.

The film arrived on the streaming platform last Friday, September 9th. The thriller takes a family road trip on a different path. After Brenda’s husband dies, she can no longer afford their family’s lifestyle in Los Angeles. She decides to move with her two kids Cam (Shaun Dixon) and Kelly (Mychala Lee) to Texas, where her mom lives. The End of the Road is not what anyone would have expected.

After watching the film, we were impressed by the director’s choices. The shots made for masterful storytelling in the way that they captivated the audience.

We discovered that the film would not have been created without these three influential Black women.

Queen Latifah

The Queen herself stars in the movie as Brenda, alongside her wonderful cast mates, Bridges, Dixon and Lee. She was brought in by longtime friend and director, Millicent Shelton, who described Latifah’s involvement as a full circle moment. Queen Latifah executively produced End of the Road, and according to the crew, it would not have been made possible without her.

Millicent Shelton

Millicent Shelton is a music director, tv and film director, best known for her music video directing work with Aaliyah, Mary J. Blige and Salt-n-Pepa. She began her career as a wardrobe production assistant on the Spike Lee cult-classic film Do the Right Thing.

Now, she makes her major feature directorial debut with End of the Road. She did a wonderful job of portraying this thrilling story, while maintaining the inclusion she and film writer Christopher J. Moore envisioned for it.

Shelton also shed light on how the project was a labor love, mentioning the difficulties they had filming against Mother Nature in New Mexico.

Tracy Edmonds

Tracy Edmonds stepped in to produce the film. She is a former TV show personality, who has since gone on to become the CEO of Edmonds Entertainment Group Inc and Alrightnow.com

She hit the ground running as a film producer and currently sits on the national board of directors for the Producers Guild of America.

At the premiere, she spoke highly of working with every individual who helped bring the film to life.

Be sure to support these Black queens and watch End of the Road, streaming on Netflix now.

The Three Black Women Who Brought Netflix’s ‘End of the Road’ To Life was originally published on globalgrind.com