Keke Palmer Shines In Stunning Neon Green Christopher John Rogers and Prada Ensemble

Keke Palmer attended the highly anticipated Italian premiere of Jordan Peele’s Nope in style. The actress shined in a neon green floor-length gown that featured a stunning train on the red carpet.

Palmer, who stars as the witty Emerald Haywood in the film, paired the jaw-dropping look with long fierce arm-length gloves. The 28-year-old rocked long braids and a natural beat.

While out and about doing press for the new Sci-Fi horror film, Palmer was photographed wearing another neon green ensemble, courtesy of designer Christopher John Rogers and Prada.

Donning a long trench coat and high-waisted slacks, the Akilah and The Bee alum stunned as she bustled about town promoting the new film. The Chicago native completed the outfit with a white cropped shirt, yellow kitten heels, and a white bag by Helena Farrar.

Prior to the Italian premiere, the former talk show host sent the fashion world spiraling when she attended the L.A. red carpet premiere of “Nope” wearing a grungy Y2K look by Marc Jacobs. The Emmy award winner dazzled in a white bustier corset and a long low rise black skirt.

Keke Palmer gets ready with Vogue

Before the event, Palmer gave Vogue the inside scoop about her stunning couture.

“I loved that this look made me feel fierce immediately upon putting it on!” Palmer explained. “I’ve been a huge fan of Marc and his artistry for years, so I jumped at the opportunity to wear one of his designs for the premiere. It made me feel powerful and effortless at the same time, which is very hard to do. In the end, the entire look, mixed with my braids, really felt futurist yet classic—which I thought was perfect for the Nope premiere and fit the theme of the film.”

Amid her busy press run, Palmer said if she’s learned one thing about high fashion over the last month is that “sometimes less is more.”

We hear that, Keke!

What do you think about Keke Palmer’s Nope tour attire?

