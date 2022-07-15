Everything You Need to Know About Miami Swim Week

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

If you are a fashion lover like me, you have heard about fashion week (held biannually in New York City and other fashion capitals across the globe). Although the annual Miami Swim Week (MSW) is less known, it is often dubbed the largest fashion swimwear gathering in the world.

MSW dates back to the ’80s, when a large-scale trade show called Swimshow was held and grew into a global event sponsored by Mercedes-Benz and IMG Models. Fast forward to today, the sponsors have shuffled around, and the runways have changed, but the events still thrive.

MSW is happening now – and as it does, we are telling you everything you need to know – where to get the tea, fashion tips, and inspiration on the event and how to slay this summer.

What to Expect During Miami Swim Week

From July 13 to July 18, MSW organizers and designers will feature dozens of runway shows, VIP events, dinners, parties, and showcases across South Beach and primarily at the host hotel, the SLS South Beach. The official events are produced, owned, and managed by D.C. Swim Week Shows.

According to the event press release, more than 100 new and top swimwear designers have flown into Miami to debut their Summer 2023 collections. For many designers, this will be their first time presenting on a stage of this magnitude. Click here to see the official show schedule.

Who is showing?

After a hiatus of in-person shows, many designers are ready to set the trend in swimwear this year. Designers most anticipated are Tiare Hawaii, DAYZ DAZE, Maxine, Bikinilista, Dobikinis, Supermodel Swimwear, and Black-owned designer, Onalaja.

Other Black designers to watch this year include: Onalaja, Mineral Melange Swim, Swim with Poppies, Porscha’s Swim, Diva Curves (all plus size brand), Island Tribe, Kris Jackson, Haitian Doll, MyLegkini® Swimwear, Nadora, and KASS. As you get ready to slay in swim, bookmark each one.

The complete list of designers participating at MSW is available online here.

What trends do we expect?

Unlike NYFW and others across the globe, more MSW events and shows are public. So, we expect the fashion to be on point as more influencers, stylists, models, celebrities, and fashion-aficionados snag front-row seats.

Trends to expect: bold, bright colors like neon orange, green, and Barbie pink; slip dresses to keep cool and sexy; thick-rimmed sunglasses like the ever-popular shades by Loewe; strappy heels, braided footwear, funky flats; patterned sets, and monochromatic outfits that make it easy to “make a statement” with every look. We’ll be on the lookout for hoochie daddy shorts for the men. What better place to wear them than MSW?

What’s new and exciting at this year’s Miami Swim Week?

This year’s events will feature tech innovations and raise awareness around some of the fashion industry’s most pressing issues. For the first time, MSW will host a fully interactive Web 3.0 luxury swimwear fashion runway Metaverse and introduce social impact swimwear fashion NFTs. Of note is Miami designer Ema Savahl’s debut of a new wearable art design collection with live NFT drops. In addition, select events and shows will be ticketed with exclusive collectible NFT tickets.

Swimwear brands Bondi Born, Chromat, Gigi C, Beach Riot, and Maaji have come together to provide a space for timely conversations around ethnic representation, size diversity, sustainability, and climate social impact. Through the Swim-Upcycle Challenge, these designers will help raise awareness on fashion sustainability by upcycling deadstock fabrics and help teach up-and-coming fashion students how to reduce the negative environmental impact of fashion waste.

How to ‘add to cart?’

Increased accessibility to the runway is also new this year, so get ready to ‘add to cart.’ The fashion commerce app, RUNWAY BUY, has partnered with MSW, and each runway show will be shoppable in real-time.

Everything You Need to Know About Miami Swim Week was originally published on hellobeautiful.com