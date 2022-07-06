Asking For A Friend: My Man Wants To Go Half On The Rent!

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Today on Asking For A Friend, they are splitting the bills and the meals! Kiana says her family has been receiving assistance from the government since the pandemic and doesn’t understand why her man is still requesting her half of the rent!

