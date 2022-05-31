101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

My grandmother used to say “You can never be too careful”… and in today’s day, that statement can’t be more accurate.

The United States of America is home to the most mass shootings across the globe, and the numbers aren’t even close. Less than two weeks after a deadly racist attack at a grocery store in Buffalo, innocent children were gunned down in Texas.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Perhaps the saddest part of the entire ordeal is that so many gutless, fatal attacks occur, that most of them won’t make front-page news. This is why erring on the side of caution when it comes to guns and potential mass shootings is the only appropriate thing to do.

This story was originally reported by FOX 8.

VIA | FOX 8

GRAFTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Lorain County Sheriff’s Department is investigating what it says was a credible threat to shoot students and teachers in Midview schools in Grafton.

The school alerted staff, caregivers and parents to the threat that was made by a student, according to law enforcement. The threat was made to Midview East Intermediate school.

Finish this story [here]

The Latest:

Enter To Win A Trip To The National Museum of African American Music!

Hoochie Daddy Shorts Spark Debate About Masculinity

Morphe Cosmetics To Launch Morphe Made With Pride Collection Plus Two New Summer Collections

Stampede Breaks Out At Barclays Center Following Gunman Scare After Gervonta Davis Boxing Match

OHIO: Student Detained After ‘Credible Threats’ of School Shooting

Arizona Cardinals Cornerback Jeff Gladney Killed In Car Accident

The WIZ Celebrates Black Music Month

Ciara Shows Off Her Long, Toned Legs In A Colorful Animal Print Dress

Tyra Banks’ SMiZE Cream Is Set To Launch In United Arab Emirates This Year

KiKi Layne Talks Empowering Women Through Her Role As Ellie Steckler In Disney +’s ‘Chip and Dale Rescue Rangers’

OHIO: Student Detained After ‘Credible Threats’ of School Shooting was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com