Marlo Hampton stepped out in a full Fendi look recently and instantly gave us fashion envy in the sexy look!

Taking to Instagram, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star showed off her fashionable style and donned a brown and white printed Fendi cropped jacket and matching high waist leggings which she paired with white booties by the fashion powerhouse. The beauty rocked the fashionable fit at this weekend’s Strength of a Woman festival hosted by Mary J. Blige and held in the reality star’s hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. Marlo’s Fendi jacket currently retails for $1,690, her leggings for $430 and her matching Fendi boots for $1,850. The beauty showed off her fashionable ensemble on her Instagram page, captioning the photo set, “Never underestimate the strength of a woman !! @therealmaryjblige took over Atlanta this weekend!

@officialxscape killed it in custom bling gloves from @neciforshort ”

Check out the fashionable look below.

Marlo’s 1.4 million Instagram followers were loving this look and flooded her IG comments with their stamps of approval. “The fit ,” one fan wrote while another commented with, “You are so damn fly!!! .”

She looks good! Beauties, would you splurge on this fashionable Fendi fit?

Marlo Hampton Gives Us Fashion Envy In A Full Fendi Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com