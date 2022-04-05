Marsai Martin Is A Fairytale In Elle Magazine’s Ultimate Princess Celebration Series

Magazine’s Ultimate Princess Celebration Series. According to the publication, they are honoring 14 real-life heroes and heroines who embody the spirit of Disney’s beloved princesses as a part of Disney’s Ultimate Princess Celebration. Marsai chose to channel Disney character Princess Tiana from the movie

Marsai Martin never ceases to amaze us. Most know her as Diane from the popular sitcom

Black-ish

, but baby girl is so much more. From setting the world record as the youngest executive producer on a film to birthing her own production company, Genius Entertainment, Marsai is goals. Her latest project will be a Disney series titled

Saturdays,

centered around a young girl who dreams of becoming a pro roller skater.

Marsai chose to embody Princess Tiana for this Ultimate Princess Celebration Series because she relates to the character’s tenacity. “Everything was falling down on her, and she worked her way back up on her own terms. That’s something that I can totally relate to. In my industry, you will hear a lot of ‘no.’ So you gotta find your ‘yes’ and show people that whatever you have in your dreams can become reality.” Marsai stated.