Mary J. Blige is the queen of rocking the trendy boots and she just took to Instagram to show off another pair that we’ve got to get our hands on!
For her fashionable social post, the “Good Morning Gorgeous” songstress struck a pose in a pair of sexy Jennifer Le Cobalt Calf Hair boots while wishing us all a happy Monday and setting the vibes right for the week ahead. She wore the $499 priced boots over a pair of skin-tight black leather leggings and matched the boots perfectly with a rich, cobalt blue colored sweater. She donned a black fur vest over her cozy ensemble and wore her signature blonde locs long, parted down the middle and with a slight wave at the ends.
“Happy Monday! #GoodMorningGorgeous,” she captioned the stunning photo. Check it out below.
But stunting on the ‘gram isn’t the only thing Mary has been up to lately. We recently reported that the songstress is officially set to executive produce a film based on her classic single, “Real Love.” According to Entertainment Weekly, the R&B queen will executive produce a Lifetime coming-of-age drama entitled Real Love, a film inspired by the 1992 breakthrough hit. The film will follow Kendra, “a studious teen who sets off on her own for the first time to attend college in upstate New York. But when she meets her film class partner Ben, her plans are thrown for a loop. Despite disapproving parents, financial hardships, and competition to become top students, Kendra and Ben fall for one another and “ultimately learn the meaning of real love,’” as stated in the movie’s press release.
We’re definitely looking forward to this!
Mary J. Blige Stunts On Instagram In Cobalt Calf Hair Boots was originally published on hellobeautiful.com