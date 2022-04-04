Lori Harvey took to Instagram to show off her latest look while out on the town and as usual, our good sis did not come to play!
Taking to the social platform, the beauty influencer posed for the gworls in a stunning Jean Paul Gaultier two-piece ensemble that was everything. She paired the look with open toe sandals and carried a white Lady Dior handbag to match. As for her hair she rocked her shoulder length locs in a voluminous bob with a slight curl on the end and adorned a soft glam makeup look on her face that had her glowing in the light.
“Material Gworl ,” the model captioned the IG carousel. Check it out below.
After the couple hit the red carpet, they took to Instagram to show off their fashionable looks. Lori shared her Instagram carousel first, posting a photo of the couple holding hands on the red carpet as they served face and fashion goals ahead of the epic night ahead. “Date Night @vanityfair #VFOscars,” Lori captioned the photo.
Check it out below.
Two words: Fashion. Goals.
Don’t miss…
Lori Harvey Hosts A SKN By Lori Harvey Pop Up Shop In Miami
5 Times Lori Harvey Was That Girl
Lori Harvey Keeps It Cute In A Jean Paul Gaultier Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com