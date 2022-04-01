According to NBC4i, The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 3,103 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, a decrease of more than 600 from last week’s 3,668.
Ohio averaged just over 443 new coronavirus infections over the past seven days, in line with a trend since early March where cases per day have been well under 1,000. New infections haven’t been this low since July 2021.
This is the third release of weekly cases since ODH switched from daily reporting.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- GOP Votes Against Naming Courthouse For Black Judge
- Black Man Spent Years In Prison–No Conviction
- Ohio reports 3,103 new COVID-19 cases in past week, 200+ hospitalizations and deaths
- NO CAP TOUR OFFICIAL CONTEST RULES
- Widow Gets Millions After Husband Killed By Police
- LaLa Anthony Serves Curves In A White Monogram Dior Set
- Win Cash for Gas and Tix to the No Cap Comedy Tour!
- Cincinnati: Congratulations To Xavier University On Winning The NIT Championship
- Chris Rock Breaks His Silence Over Oscars Slap “I’m Still Kind Of Processing What Happened”
- Jada Davis Becomes First Black Miss Milwaukee
Ohio reports 3,103 new COVID-19 cases in past week, 200+ hospitalizations and deaths was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
Also On 101.1 The Wiz: