Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

Ohio reports 3,103 new COVID-19 cases in past week, 200+ hospitalizations and deaths

Coronavirus Breaking News

Source: Cameron Ridle / CAMERON RIDLE

 

According to NBC4i, The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 3,103 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, a decrease of more than 600 from last week’s 3,668.

Ohio averaged just over 443 new coronavirus infections over the past seven days, in line with a trend since early March where cases per day have been well under 1,000. New infections haven’t been this low since July 2021.

This is the third release of weekly cases since ODH switched from daily reporting.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

The Latest:

Ohio reports 3,103 new COVID-19 cases in past week, 200+ hospitalizations and deaths  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:

Leave a Reply

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest

LaLa Anthony Serves Curves In A White Monogram…

 8 hours ago
04.01.22

Chloe Bailey Strips Down To Tease Her New…

 20 hours ago
03.31.22

Nicki Debuts New Waist Length Pink Hair On…

 20 hours ago
03.31.22

Tucker Carlson Criticizes Cardi B For WAP Video…Again

 24 hours ago
03.31.22
Photos