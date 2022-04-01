Ohio reports 3,103 new COVID-19 cases in past week, 200+ hospitalizations and deaths

According to NBC4i, The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 3,103 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, a decrease of more than 600 from last week’s 3,668.

Ohio averaged just over 443 new coronavirus infections over the past seven days, in line with a trend since early March where cases per day have been well under 1,000. New infections haven’t been this low since July 2021.

This is the third release of weekly cases since ODH switched from daily reporting.

For the full NBC4 story click here

