See You In Court! Lori Harvey Will ‘Have So Much Fun Suing’ Over ‘False Narratives’ Amid Damson Idris Split Speculation

The landscape of Black love and romance is shifting once again, and at the center of the storm are Lori Harvey and Damson Idris. The internet is buzzing with speculation that the couple’s high-profile rekindled romance has hit a definitive end. What began as a glamorous reunion in Paris has quickly descended into a confusing set of facts and threats of legal action, proving that the drama is just getting started.

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The latest firestorm was ignited on Friday, April 24th, when Harvey took to her Instagram Story to deliver a stinging message to the blogs and social media users. According to Complex, posting a selfie from bed while wearing a face mask, Harvey didn’t hold back.

“I hope yall had so much fun creating false narratives about me for clickbait… because I’m about to have so much fun suing yall,” she wrote.

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While Harvey did not explicitly name the false narratives in question, fans were quick to link her frustration to the rampant rumors regarding her relationship status. Just weeks after the pair were seen sharing an intimate, balcony-side kiss at Paris Fashion Week, the narrative has shifted from reconciled to another breakup.

Despite her threats of litigation, Harvey’s own social media activity has fueled the breakup rumors. Media Take Out broke the news that Harvey has officially hit the unfollow button on Idris. Even more so, she has completely scrubbed her Instagram grid of any evidence of their 2026 reunion, including the high-fashion shots from their time in Paris.

Lori Harvey And Damson Idris Potentially Split Because of Avari Lanai

According to the outlet, sources close to the influencer suggest that the deleting frenzy was a direct reaction to recent photos of Idris with another woman.

“Lori doesn’t do ‘staying friends’ when she feels disrespected,” an insider whispered, noting that Idris was also reportedly removed from Harvey’s exclusive Instagram close friends list. While Idris technically still follows Harvey at the time of this writing, he has reportedly deleted silhouettes of her from his own feed.

The publication claims the catalyst for this sudden fallout appears to be 21-year-old TikTok influencer and model Avari Lanai. Idris was recently spotted in Los Angeles cozying up to the fitness bombshell, just weeks after his romantic display with Harvey in France. Lanai, the daughter of former NFL player Obafemi Ayanbadejo, is a rising star in the modeling world, recently hand-selected by Shakira to front a campaign for her haircare brand, Isima.

Additionally, Lanai has not been shy about her new connection to the actor. Social media users noticed that she has started following several of Idris’s close business associates and friends. On the morning of April 20, she posted a cryptic Story with the caption “New season, new energy,” which many interpreted as a nod to Idris’s involvement in the Formula 1 film. Lanai, who has previously been linked to Travis Scott and NBA player Michael Porter Jr., seems to be stepping into the spotlight just as Harvey is stepping out of Idris’s life.

The saga of Harvey and Idris is just the latest chapter in Harvey’s storied dating history. Before Idris, Harvey was famously linked to actor Michael B. Jordan and rapper Future. Her ability to move on with grace has become her trademark. She and Idris first publicized their relationship in late 2022 before a brief split in November 2023.

See You In Court! Lori Harvey Will ‘Have So Much Fun Suing’ Over ‘False Narratives’ Amid Damson Idris Split Speculation was originally published on bossip.com