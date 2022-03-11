LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Chloe Bailey took to Instagram to give us fashion envy while on a shopping spree in her latest Reel. The beauty was spotted on the scene carrying shopping bags from various high fashion retailers including Dior, Balenciaga, and Valentino. While shopping the Have Mercy singer was certainly dressed for the occasion, donning a black sweater dress with a dramatic fur collar, platform heels, and dark sunglasses as she strutted her stuff and showed off her killer legs during her shopping trip. She accessorized the look with silver hoops and wore a glossy lip for the casual slay.

“gotta treat me first ,” she captioned the IG Reel. Check it out below.

But this isn’t the first time the 23-year-old has stunned us all in sexy platform heels. Earlier this week, the beauty posed in front of the mirror donning an all Maison Valentino ensemble including a brown, black, and white floral printed silk dress that showed off her killer legs. Here, paired the ensemble with brown platform heels from the fashion powerhouse and gave us her best smize as she squatted down in the mirror to show off her killer outfit.

“the higher the heel, the closer to God ,” she captioned the post. Check it out below.

We absolutely love Chloe’s style!

Don’t miss…

Chloe Bailey Gives Us Fashion Envy During Her Latest Shopping Spree: ‘Gotta Treat Me First’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: