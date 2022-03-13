LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Naomi Campbell is still killing the fashion game and was spotted on the scene today serving a LEWK at the British Academy Film Awards.

For her stunning red carpet appearance, the model wore a black Burberry gown and it’s safe to say that she is glowing! The all-black look was long-sleeved and featured a mini trail that trailed behind her as she posed on the carpet. She wore her hair in a sleek, straight down look that was parted down the middle to frame both sides of her face. She accessorized the look with minimal jewelry, only rocking silver bracelets and dangly silver earrings to add glamour to the fabulous look.

Check out Naomi’s ensemble via Fashion Bomb Daily below.

Just last week, the supermodel extraordinaire gave us fashion envy once again when she was spotted the scene at Annabel’s 4th Anniversary party in London. Here, the ageless beauty was dressed to perfection in a sheer yellow and black Valentino gown and served face in the process. The shapeless floor-length look featured a golden dragon on the front and looked stunning on the legendary model. Campbell accessorized the look with a diamond choker necklace, black pumps, and a red purse.

Check it out below.

It’s safe to say that Naomi Campbell has still got it!

Naomi Campbell Slays In A Black Burberry Gown At BAFTAs was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: