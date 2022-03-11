The QuickSilva Show
Diva's Daily Dirt: Jussie Sentenced To Jail & Cardi B Is Out Of "Assisted Living"

Jussie Smollett Maintains Innocence, Granted Protective Custody

Well, it looks like Jussie Smollett’s legal team is doing whatever it takes to keep him safe in jail while he serves his 150-day prison sentence. The former ‘Empire’ star was not only sentenced to jail time but he has been ordered to pay $120,000 in restitution and another $25,000 in fines.

Smollett’s legal team made sure that their client will be granted full protective custody while serving his sentence. The actor left the courtroom Friday making it very clear that he has no means to harm himself with: “I am not suicidal!”

RELATED: Jussie Smollett Gets 5 Months In Jail For Hate Crime Hoax, Judge Calls Him “Arrogant, Selfish, Narcissistic”

RELATED: Black Twitter Unleashes Jokes Over Jussie Smollett Verdict

Offset Birthday Celebration

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Cardi B Reportedly Pulls Out Of New Movie ‘Assisted Living’

Just a week before production was set to begin, the Grammy award winning rapper has allegedly dropped out of starring in a major film.

Reports say Paramount Players has pulled the plug on a new comedy ‘Assisted Living’ that was slated to star Cardi B as a low-level criminal on the run. The $30 million dollar movie was set to follow the criminal on the run as she struggles to stay free long enough to prove her innocence and ends up fitting in, with the help of old-lady prosthetics, at her grandmother’s retirement home. According to reports, the ‘Up’ rapper’s pullout is due to being overextended. Sources say the hope is to be able to get the ball rolling again on this later this year. It’s no secret that when a star pulls out of a role a week before production, legal action is taken.

RELATED: Cardi B Takes To Instagram To Show Off Her Latest Outfit As ‘Styled By Hubby’

RELATED: Run My Refund: Cardi B Cancels Doll Line After Production Issues

[caption id="attachment_1076930" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Scott Olson / Getty[/caption] It’s the end of the line for Juicy Smolliét. Empire actor Jussie Smollet has been found guilty of 5 of 6 counts, thus the jury basically said he lied to the police about that racist, homophobic attack against him in Chicago. https://twitter.com/mtarm/status/1469085794891612163 While a jury of his alleged peers said the actor did indeed finesse a hoax, Black Twitter pretty much shrugged it off. As for the verdict, NewsOne reports: A jury has found “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett guilty of staging a hate crime in which he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack nearly three years ago in Chicago. The jury reached its verdict on Thursday after deliberating for more than nine hours following a trial that lasted nearly two weeks. Smollett was found guilty of five of six counts of disorderly conduct over accusations that he lied to police in Chicago about the alleged hate crime in January 2019. Smollett was facing a maximum of 18 years in prison ahead of his verdict. However, there’s a better chance he gets sentenced to probation since he doesn’t have a criminal history. Obviously, Smollett choosing to take the stand didn’t help his cause. Also, admitted to a sexual relationship with Abimbola Osundairo, who along with Olabinjo Osundairo, are the brothers who testified against the actor, saying he orchestrated the alleged hate crime. While a revelation like this would usually send Black Twitter into a frenzy, the culture had dismissed Smollet a while ago thanks to the suspect nature of his story to begin with. The collective shrug hasn’t stopped the slander chopper from spraying. Also, don’t be fooled by the cornball on the Far Right aka MAGA Twitter aka Small Flag Twitter are trying to use this as some form of victory. Just say “Matt Gaetz” and keep it moving when they hop in your mentions. They have nothing, so treat them accordingly. https://twitter.com/idrisstv/status/1466939573460680713

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Jussie Sentenced To Jail & Cardi B Is Out Of “Assisted Living”  was originally published on kysdc.com

