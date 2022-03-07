The QuickSilva Show
Diva's Daily Dirt: Drake Files Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

 Drake Files Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

 

Drake has officially filed a temporary restraining order against his longtime stalker. Back in 2017, a woman broke into his Los Angeles home and she is now allegedly sending him threatening emails.

The court filings say the emails suggest the rapper should “shoot himself and his son with a bullet.”

 

“As a result of Ms. Collins’ harassment and obsession with me, I have suffered and continue to suffer emotional distress and am concerned for my safety and that of my family.” Drake said in his statement.

 

He reportedly asks that the woman stay a minimum of 100 yards away from him, his family, and his estate.

 

In 2021, this same stalker filed a $4 Million dollar defamation lawsuit against The Certified Loverboy. At the time, Drake and his legal team claimed a woman was using the suit to gain contact with him. A judge dismissed the case in December.

Drake is, without a doubt, one of the biggest stars in music at the moment so it's fair for someone to assume that's where he crafted his fame. However, one Twitter user is getting a lesson on Aubrey Graham the actor after observing Drake's acting skills in DJ Khaled's latest video. For DJ Khaled's "POPSTAR" track, the video opens with Drake getting crazy messages from the Miami producer and personality, playfully annoyed at his good friend's antics. Speaking with his top man Chubbs, Drizzy ponders on how he can be of service to Khaled in providing a video appearance although he's reportedly sheltered in place elsewhere. If you've seen the video, then you know that Justin Bieber plays the role of Drake via a dream sequence, complete with all the stunting you can imagine for a song of this nature. Bieber, himself a decent actor, awakes from the dream with his wife, Hailey, asking if her hubby is okay. It's all good, silly fun. However, @pktheterrible has somewhat set off a moment on Twitter after tweeting, "Drake wants to be an actor so bad but I'm kinah with it he can defo act" complete with crying laughing emojis along with a clip of the aforementioned chat sequence between Drake and Chubbs. Since Friday, Aubrey Graham, Drake's birth-given name, has been trending with fans reminding Papa K that Drake's been doing this since a young youth, of course making mention of his role as "Wheelchair Jimmy" from Degrassi High.

The Game Challenges Eminem to a Verzuz Battle

Are you guys here for a Verzuz battle between The Game and Eminem? Looks like LA rapper Game is doubling down on wanting all the smoke with Eminem.

 

During a recent Drink Champs episode, Game revisited his view of Eminem’s rap skills saying he no longer thinks the Detroit rapper is better than him.

 

“Eminem, Eminem is Eminem, and I like Eminem, he’s one of the f–ng good MC’s. Great MC’s.”

 

The Game goes on to say: “And I used to think Eminem was better than me…He’s not!”

 

 

So we have to ask, Game VERZUZ Eminem:

 

Who You Got?

Diva's Daily Dirt: Drake Files Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker  was originally published on kysdc.com

