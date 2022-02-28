Diva’s Daily Dirt: Missed The NAACP Image Awards? Here’s the Winners Cheat Sheet

On Saturday the NAACP Image Awards did what needed to be done! Celebrating black excellence as we round out Black History Month of 2022!
Peep the of some of our favorite winners:
Insecure wins Outstanding Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson in Black-ish wins Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Insecure wins Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Queen Sugar wins Outstanding Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown in This Is Us wins Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Angela Bassett in 9-1-1 wins Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
The Harder They Fall wins Outstanding Motion Picture
Will Smith in King Richard wins Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture
Jennifer Hudson in Respect wins Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
YOUNG THUG WANTS TO HELP AFRICANS STRANDED IN UKRAINE
Atlanta rapper Young Thug wants to use his resources and influence to help Africans who are currently stuck in Ukraine. Multiple viral videos on social media show thousands of African students stranded as they try to flee the country due to the Russian invasion.
Medical student, Korrine Sky, 26, explained “Some people have gone to get buses, but they are not allowing Black people basically onto the buses. They’re prioritizing Ukrainians. That’s what they say.”
Not too long after these videos began to trend, the ‘Ski’ rapper posted this message on his IG Story:
“If some of my rap brothers are in I’m willing to help Africans get out of Ukraine however I can sense [sic] they not letting us pass,” Thug wrote. “Whoever holds the info for these movements please contact me ASAP I’m ready.”
Thugga’s message has already started a domino effect of other artists and industry veterans wanting to do the same.
Fans of Young Thug already know he has a very giving heart and we hope all of our African brothers and sisters in Ukraine can find their way to safety.
‘Tinder Swindler’ Allegedly Charging $20K Per Club Hosting
Can you believe the ‘Tinder Swindler’ is still out here getting to the bag? Of course you can!
It should be no surprise that the latest tea on Leviev is that he’s charging promoters big bank for club appearances and hostings. According to TMZ, infamous Tinder Swindler himself is “charging club promoters about $20K just for him to step into their venue. He also allegedly requires bottle service, a 5-star hotel suite, a private jet, an SUV car service and two bodyguards, each appearance.”
Sources say he’s already been offered gigs in Philly, Boston, Germany and Mexico.
Would you go see the ‘Tinder Swindler’ if you found out he was partying in your city?
9 Stunning NAACP Image Award Hairstyles We’re Still Swooning Over
