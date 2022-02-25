The QuickSilva Show
Diva's Daily Dirt: Jazmine Sullivan Cancels Tour Dates Due to COVID

The ‘Pick Up Your Feelings’ songstress announced the news on her Instagram story.

2021 Soul Train Awards - Arrivals

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

In unfortunate news, Jazmine Sullivan has tested positive for COVID-19 resulting in some show cancellations on her Heaux Tales tour.

The ‘Pick Up Your Feelings’ songstress announced the news on her Instagram story asking fans for their understanding saying, “My doctor confirmed today that I’m positive with COVID,” she shared. “I am taking every precaution to isolate myself. I’m truly sad to have to cancel more shows but my health and safety come first for myself, my team, and all of you.”

As of now, the only show that has been canceled is the Los Angeles show but there could potentially be more cancellations in the future.

Sullivan went on to explain, “We are likely cancelling shows for next week based on my condition and the condition of my crew,” she noted. “We will let you know when the tour will resume once we have made that decision.”

In the meantime we’d advise anyone planning to attend any fun shows, concerts or festivals to spend a little extra change purchasing insurance on your tickets as we attempt to get back to a sense of normalcy after a pandemic.

Another Win For Jay Z In The Tune Of 4.5 Million

After a six year legal battle the ‘Can I Live’ music mogul has walked out of court with another win. Parlux sued Hov back in 2016 with claims that he did not hold up his end of a promotional deal for his cologne, Gold. Reports say that the appellate court ruled on Thursday that Jay Z and his company “are entitled to summary judgment on their royalties counterclaim.” Meaning Jay Z and his team are entitled to receive a whopping $4.5 million in royalties from the perfume company.

[caption id="attachment_1126989" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Paras Griffin / Getty[/caption] Jazmine Sullivan had an amazing 2021 with her last project Heaux Tales enjoying well-deserved praise and Grammy Awards nominations to boot. On Friday (Feb. 11), the Philadelphia songstress delivered the deluxe edition of the release titled Heaux Tales, Mo’Tales: The Deluxe, and Twitter is especially fond of the “Issa’s Tale” interlude. Featuring the all-star talent that is Issa Rae, “Issa’s Tale” follows the format of interludes from the previous release with the subject sharing their own personal “heaux tales” experience. We won’t spoil it, but Rae’s description of a final encounter with an ex-boyfriend shipping off to foreign lands ends on a pretty humorous note. To that end, fans on Twitter have zeroed in on this particular interlude partly because it feels like something pulled from the script pages of Rae’s popular Insecure series, which just wrapped as a series recently. Perhaps folks are still jonesing for some shenanigans that made the show a massive hit. The album can be found at your preferred DSPs by following this link. Check out the reactions to Jazmine Sullivan’s Heaux Tales, Mo’Tales: The Deluxe drop, and “Issa’s Tale” below. We also included Sullivan’s Heaux Tales Tour dates. Tue Feb 15 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater Thu Feb 17 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre Sun Feb 20 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic Tue Feb 22 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre-Oakland Wed Feb 23 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades Fri Feb 25 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium Sat Feb 26 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren Mon Feb 28 – Denver, CO – Summit Wed Mar 02 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Fri Mar 04 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall Sun Mar 06 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans Tue Mar 08 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works Wed Mar 09 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy Sat Mar 12 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz Sun Mar 13 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte Wed Mar 16 – Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston Thu Mar 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre Fri Mar 18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia Sun Mar 20 – Washington, DC – The Anthem Tue Mar 22 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s Wed Mar 23 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland Fri Mar 25 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit Sun Mar 27 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall Tue Mar 29 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore Minneapolis Wed Mar 30 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues Chicago — Photo: Getty

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Jazmine Sullivan Cancels Tour Dates Due to COVID  was originally published on kysdc.com

