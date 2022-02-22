The QuickSilva Show
HomeThe QuickSilva Show

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Pusha T Confirms Jay Z Feature On Upcoming Album

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
Pusha T

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

Pusha T Confirms Jay Z Feature On Upcoming Album

 

Pusha T is starting his media rounds to promote his highly anticipated upcoming album. He’s already boldly said it will be the best rap album released this year and maybe we now have a better understanding as to why. When recently speaking with the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast, the “Diet Coke” rapper kind of accidently revealed that Hov will be featured on his upcoming album. “What’s the three songs you got with Hov?” asked the host, to which Pusha responded, “Something for my new album. I don’t even know if I was supposed to say that.”

 

 

Are you here for another Pusha T x Hov Collab? This will be the twos third record together.

 

Kanye West Addresses Drake & Pusha T Beef, Twitter Is Going Bonkers

27 photos Launch gallery

Kanye West Addresses Drake & Pusha T Beef, Twitter Is Going Bonkers

Continue reading Kanye West Addresses Drake & Pusha T Beef, Twitter Is Going Bonkers

Kanye West Addresses Drake & Pusha T Beef, Twitter Is Going Bonkers

[caption id="attachment_792403" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Prince Williams / Getty[/caption] In the middle of Drake and Pusha T‘s war on wax stood Kanye West, who tried his best remain neutral during the feud. While Drizzy threw some slight shots at Ye here and there, West side-stepped all of the missives until today, taking to Twitter to address their oqn issues in a very public way. On Thursday (Dec. 13), Kanye West shared an iPhone Messages pop-up notification that read “Drake sent in a clearance request for ‘Say What’s Real’. Do you wanna clear?” from Free that Yeezy captioned “This proves this sh*t is faker than wrestling.” Ye continued with, “Still need that apology for mentioning the 350s and trying to take food out your idols kids mouths” while adding in another tweet, “Been trying to meet with you for 6 months bro You sneak dissing on trav records and texting Kris talking bout how’s the family.” One of the biggest bombshells came when Ye tweeted, “I told you I ain’t tell Pusha about your son” and that was followed with, “t’s all love bro bro but don’t play with me. You stay too close to be playing all these industry games bro.” West then demanded that Drake apologize to him and then made an explosive charge that the Canadian superstar bought the first two rows to an unspecified Pusha T show. In the midst of all of the revelations, West said that Drake called him but didn’t elaborate on what that meant. Twitter is reacting as expected to all of this and we’ve collected the best of the responses below. https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/1073319978579955712 https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/1073320212806684678 https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/1073320449088675841 https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/1073320879705202691 https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/1073321268529766401 — Photo: Getty

 

Wendy Williams

A+E Networks

Wendy Talks Sherri Shepherd Replacing Her Daytime TV Show

 

Wendy Williams speaks out on the latest talks show news!

 

Earlier today it was officially confirmed and announced that Sherri Shepherd will be hosting her own daytime talk show, launching in the fall.

 

 

Wendy Williams host rep Howard Bragman released the following statement following the announcement:

 

“It’s been a challenging time for Wendy as she deals with her health issues. She is incredibly grateful to Debmar-Mercury, to Sherri and everybody else who has supported the show through this time. She, more than anyone, understands the reality of syndicated television — you can’t go to the marketplace and sell a show that’s the Maybe Wendy Show. She understands why this decision was made from a business point of view, and she has been assured by Debmar-Mercury that should her health get to a point where she can host again and should her desire be that she hosts again that she would be back on TV at that time.”

 

Meanwhile though right after this statement was released ‘on behalf of Wendy’ the Queen of media posted this response on her new social media page:

 

 

OOP! The queen said don’t speak for me! With over 20 years in the industry we are sure whenever and whatever Wendy decides to do her fans will be ready to listen.

Wendy Williams Spotted in New York After Wellness Center Visit [Photos]

3 photos Launch gallery

Wendy Williams Spotted in New York After Wellness Center Visit [Photos]

Continue reading Wendy Williams Spotted in New York After Wellness Center Visit [Photos]

Wendy Williams Spotted in New York After Wellness Center Visit [Photos]

[caption id="attachment_3653040" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Lifetime / lifetime[/caption] Wendy Williams spotted drippy in her fur coat and boots in the streets of New York City. The talk show host appeared to be all smiles when photos were took of her on Tuesday after coming from a wellness center visitation in Miami earlier in the month. Wendy Williams Admits Struggle With Addiction, Living In Sober House Wendy styled herself with oversized fury boots, and burnt orange fur coat and an Hermès purse as she was escorted into an SUV by her driver. Along side of Wendy also appeared to be her son, Kevin Hunter Jr. As Wendy endured the different trials and tribulations of her health journey, we also took that journey with her from afar. From first being told that she was experiencing health issues, to being on edge on wondering whether or not she would not return to her show, to being seen in a wheelchair with the potential of not being able to walk, to finding out that she would in fact not be returning to her daytime talk show as her health issues stemmed from Graves’ disease and other undisclosed maladie. Wendy Williams Allegedly Confined to Wheelchair & Suffering from Dementia The Wendy Williams Show will continue to feature guest hosts in early 2022. Fat Joe and Remy Ma are scheduled to take over when the show officially returns Jan. 10. Wendy Williams had been staying quiet about her  health progress until she told a blogger outside the Miami wellness center that she was “doing fabulous.”RELATED: Praise! Wendy Williams Finally Files For Divorce From Her Trifflin’ Husband RELATED: Wendy Williams Poses Nude For PETA (PHOTOS) RELATED: Sources Say Wendy Williams Is “Crazy Jealous” Of Sherri Shepherd’s Ratings Rise

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

More From The QuickSilva Show with Dominique Da Diva:

 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE OF DIVA’S DAILY DIRT

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Pusha T Confirms Jay Z Feature On Upcoming Album  was originally published on kysdc.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest

TRIED IT: Image Skincare’s Lip Treatment Wrapped My…

 2 days ago
01.29.36

Keke Wyatt Announces That She’s Pregnant With 11th…

 2 days ago
01.01.70
10 items

10 Times Rihanna Was Our Fashion Queen

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Rihanna Announces She’s Bringing Fenty Beauty To Ulta…

 4 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close