Diva’s Daily Dirt: Pusha T Confirms Jay Z Feature On Upcoming Album

Pusha T Confirms Jay Z Feature On Upcoming Album
Pusha T is starting his media rounds to promote his highly anticipated upcoming album. He’s already boldly said it will be the best rap album released this year and maybe we now have a better understanding as to why. When recently speaking with the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast, the “Diet Coke” rapper kind of accidently revealed that Hov will be featured on his upcoming album. “What’s the three songs you got with Hov?” asked the host, to which Pusha responded, “Something for my new album. I don’t even know if I was supposed to say that.”
Are you here for another Pusha T x Hov Collab? This will be the twos third record together.
Kanye West Addresses Drake & Pusha T Beef, Twitter Is Going Bonkers
Me last month: “I don’t care about anything else Kanye tweets about for real”— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 13, 2018
Me today: pic.twitter.com/MThm28Gwlt
Drake and Kanye arguing but both live on the same street pic.twitter.com/B0IpD3uJFw— KOKO (@KorryMae) December 13, 2018
Drake and Kanye catching each other on their same block after this Pusha stunt pic.twitter.com/3XEqd19VUT— jeff bezosdiazepine (@beammeupsoyboy) December 13, 2018
drake in the studio rn pic.twitter.com/K4GUKcFmb4— meatball (@FatShawnsMom) December 13, 2018
So it's safe to say Kanye's album is either done or almost done. That's the only time the nigga talk to us. pic.twitter.com/FQtQ7SyFJF— Marlon Palmer (@ThatDudeMCFLY) December 13, 2018
kanye camped out around someone's release date with 5 of his own release dates and said "poop dee whoop" over the beat they wanted but now he's the chill guy who wants to see everybody win huh— Al Shipley (@alshipley) December 13, 2018
If Drake has that diss that could “end Kanye’s career” in his back pocket, surely this is the best time to drop it no?🧐🧐— Duncan Idaho⚔️ (@Tayovelli) December 13, 2018
Kanye is clown shoes🤦🏿♂️— Dio. Spumoni (@Chuuw33) December 13, 2018
“Drake finally called”— rj (@SometimesRJ) December 13, 2018
Kanye: pic.twitter.com/tudEsK8CPT
how drake and kanye live within walking distance of each other and this shit still goin on— kaitlyn (@kaitlynvayo) December 13, 2018
It would be highly entertaining to see an irrationally confident dude who isn't firmly rooted in reality like Kanye fight. That man might try to break out the Ken and Ryu spin kick— ✨🦦America Is Musty🦦✨ (@DragonflyJonez) December 13, 2018
Kanye got Drake to pick up the phone just to tell him NO LMAOOO— 6lack Star (@ThePosse_) (@Jaywop6) December 13, 2018
Kanye: "You want smoke???"— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) December 13, 2018
Drake: https://t.co/N4SSxF0jup
Kanye: "By the way... not cleared😂"— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) December 13, 2018
Drake: pic.twitter.com/RjXXdlceic
Drake on twitter looking at Kanye page like pic.twitter.com/OAr58wTiY6— The Cudi Corner (@TheCudiCorner) December 13, 2018
i thought you all casted kanye to the side two months ago.— Xavier D'Leau (@XavierDLeau) December 13, 2018
see how niggas lie?
“Y’all said I was wild for calling Kanye a jackass then but now look at this ni-“ pic.twitter.com/LC7lyj6NQi— let my people glo ✨ (@MichellCClark) December 13, 2018
Wendy Talks Sherri Shepherd Replacing Her Daytime TV Show
Wendy Williams speaks out on the latest talks show news!
Earlier today it was officially confirmed and announced that Sherri Shepherd will be hosting her own daytime talk show, launching in the fall.
Wendy Williams host rep Howard Bragman released the following statement following the announcement:
“It’s been a challenging time for Wendy as she deals with her health issues. She is incredibly grateful to Debmar-Mercury, to Sherri and everybody else who has supported the show through this time. She, more than anyone, understands the reality of syndicated television — you can’t go to the marketplace and sell a show that’s the Maybe Wendy Show. She understands why this decision was made from a business point of view, and she has been assured by Debmar-Mercury that should her health get to a point where she can host again and should her desire be that she hosts again that she would be back on TV at that time.”
Meanwhile though right after this statement was released ‘on behalf of Wendy’ the Queen of media posted this response on her new social media page:
OOP! The queen said don’t speak for me! With over 20 years in the industry we are sure whenever and whatever Wendy decides to do her fans will be ready to listen.
