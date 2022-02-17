Diva’s Daily Dirt: Wendy Williams Shares Personal Video on Instagram

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Wendy Williams Shares Personal Video on Instagram

Fans are so relieved to see a healthy and happy Wendy Williams with a video reportedly recorded by her son, Kevin.

On a brand new Instagram page, the award winning talk show host shared this:

Now although Wendy appears to be in great spirits and some people started to speculate just exactly how recent the footage actually is. In the video you can hear her refer to herself as being 56-years-old when she has indeed had a birthday. She also references being in Florida enjoying time with her family and specifically mentions her mother, who has passed.

Wendy ends the video with a strong smile and that voice we all know and miss saying “I want to get back to New York & get on down with the Wendy Williams Show!”

The Queen of Daytime television is definitely missed. We will continue to send her our prayers as she continues to keep us updated on her new Instagram page.

The ‘Tinder Swindler’ Acquires Hollywood Agent, To Get Own Dating Show

Have you binged ‘The Tinder Swindler’ on Netflix yet? Would you be down to watch a little more of Simon Leviev himself? Well he sure thinks so and maybe Hollywood does too? Reportedly the man at the center of the latest most popular documentaries this year has signed with celebrity agent Gina Rodriguez. Rodriguez has represented several famous reality television stars like TLC’s Mama June. Simon Leviev, 31, is reportedly interested in launching his own dating show with ladies competing for the ultimate prize: dating the swindler himself.

Do you think a network will pick up the show? We hear plan b is a podcast that will focus heavily on providing dating advice.

Since the show blew up, he’s been banned from all of the dating apps. Leviev is currently on Cameo selling personalized video messages ranging from $300 to $1,400.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

More From The QuickSilva Show with Dominique Da Diva:

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Wendy Williams Shares Personal Video on Instagram was originally published on kysdc.com